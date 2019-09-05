ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

Kelly Stafford shares story of brain tumor diagnosis, 12-hour surgery

Kelly Stafford is slowly returning to her normal life after a life-changing diagnosis earlier this year.

Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

Stafford underwent surgery that went from six hours to 12 hours. For the first time, she opened up about the diagnosis, surgery and recovery with Local 4.

