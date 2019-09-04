ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit

We're tracking severe weather potential in Metro Detroit on Tuesday night.

A tornado is also possible with any of the storms that move through in the next several hours.

Overall, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. That's category two of five, and we won't be under the gun all night. It looks like 8 p.m. to midnight will be the window of concern, starting in the North and West zones and ending in the South Zone.

Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit: Latest alerts, updates

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

The owner of the dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl to death is free on bond. Read more.

A 17-month-old girl died Tuesday morning after she was hit by her mother's car in Detroit. Learn more.

Eight of the 11 Kmart stores left in Michigan will close. Read more.

A Detroit funeral home is covering all costs of a service for an 18-day-old baby found dead in a bathtub Aug. 26. Learn more.

Be informed

Corrections officers

Corrections officers dealing with grueling, stressful conditions on a daily basis is creating a crisis inside Michigan prisons.

A study released this summer by the Michigan Department of Corrections took a look at prison staff members and mental health. It found officers, especially those who work with inmates, are in a state of crisis in terms of their mental health.

READ MORE

Mother killed

A family is pleading for answers a month after a mother of seven was killed at Detroit's River Rouge Park.

Francesca Marks, 30, got caught in crossfire Aug. 3 during an argument over a basketball game, even though she had nothing to do with the argument.

LEARN MORE

Father killed

Friends and family are heartbroken after a father of nine was gunned down Monday on Detroit’s east side.

Stanley Williams was found shot multiple times in the middle of Robinwood Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

READ MORE

Wyandotte school

A special meeting to address the ongoing investigation into a Wyandotte school volunteer accused of sex crimes against children will be held Tuesday.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at James Monroe Elementary School, police said. Police began to investigate allegations against him in May, and was arrested July 25.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.