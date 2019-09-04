ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit
We're tracking severe weather potential in Metro Detroit on Tuesday night.
A tornado is also possible with any of the storms that move through in the next several hours.
Overall, the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. That's category two of five, and we won't be under the gun all night. It looks like 8 p.m. to midnight will be the window of concern, starting in the North and West zones and ending in the South Zone.
Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit: Latest alerts, updates
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
-
The owner of the dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl to death is free on bond. Read more.
-
A 17-month-old girl died Tuesday morning after she was hit by her mother's car in Detroit. Learn more.
-
Eight of the 11 Kmart stores left in Michigan will close. Read more.
-
A Detroit funeral home is covering all costs of a service for an 18-day-old baby found dead in a bathtub Aug. 26. Learn more.
Be informed
Corrections officers
Corrections officers dealing with grueling, stressful conditions on a daily basis is creating a crisis inside Michigan prisons.
A study released this summer by the Michigan Department of Corrections took a look at prison staff members and mental health. It found officers, especially those who work with inmates, are in a state of crisis in terms of their mental health.
Mother killed
A family is pleading for answers a month after a mother of seven was killed at Detroit's River Rouge Park.
Francesca Marks, 30, got caught in crossfire Aug. 3 during an argument over a basketball game, even though she had nothing to do with the argument.
Father killed
Friends and family are heartbroken after a father of nine was gunned down Monday on Detroit’s east side.
Stanley Williams was found shot multiple times in the middle of Robinwood Street near 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke.
Wyandotte school
A special meeting to address the ongoing investigation into a Wyandotte school volunteer accused of sex crimes against children will be held Tuesday.
Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at James Monroe Elementary School, police said. Police began to investigate allegations against him in May, and was arrested July 25.
Read more
- LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now Category 2 storm reaching Florida
- No charges issued after security guards involved in shooting at Ferndale nightclub
- UAW votes to authorize strike, selects General Motors as lead company in negotiations
- Want a free pumpkin spice doughnut from Krispy Kreme? This offer will crack you up
Watch
- Only on Local 4 this week: Kelly Stafford shares her story
- Many bracing for impact as Hurricane Dorian approaches
- Michigan first responders head south to help people impacted by Hurricane Dorian
- New safety features in Shelby Township schools
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.