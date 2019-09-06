ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Kelly Stafford says wave of support made Detroit feel like home

Kelly Stafford says the outpouring of support during her brain tumor surgery and recovery helped her make it through. It also made Detroit feel like home. But it wasn't always that way.

"We've been here 11 years. Detroit loves its athletes. And they're also very tough on its athletes. Especially the quarterback," Kelly said. "So for these 11 years, it's been tough for me to really fall in love with this city because I just feel like, they don't really like us."

Two people were arrested after flying a drone over the Big House in Ann Arbor during the season opener. Read more.

Approximately 25,000 pounds of beef were recalled after being deemed not safe to eat. Learn more.

A man was sentenced to prison for drugging and raping three girls. Read more.

Their voices, their moves, their look -- everything matters for the members of the Detroit Youth Choir as they try to advance to the finals of "America's Got Talent." Learn more.

Hospital attack

A man who was caught on camera attacking a teen at Beaumont Hospital last year attacked another person at Garden City Hospital this year, police said.

John Deliz was charged and released for time served in connection with the February 2018 assault of a 19-year-old Muslim woman.

READ MORE

Hurricane Dorian animals

With Hurricane Dorian moving through the southeastern part of the country, there's a way Metro Detroit residents can help relief efforts through the Michigan Humane Society.

"When you adopt from your local shelter, you free up space for an animal in need, and you don't always know where that animal will come from," said Molly Tamulevich, the Michigan State Director for the U.S. Humane Society. "They could come from your own backyard, or they could come from a natural disaster."

LEARN MORE

Mass transit system

New Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter met with his Macomb County counterpart Thursday, sparking hope that a deal for a regional mass transit system could be back on the table.

When L. Brooks Patterson was in office, any talks of regional transit were stopped dead in their tracks. But Coulter's meeting with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has residents wondering if a connection between the counties is back in play.

READ MORE

MSU fined

Michigan State University has been fined a record $4.5 million in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

According to authorities, the rationale for the record-breaking fine starts with how the school handled a report of Nassar's abuse in 2014. The report refers to Nassar as Employee X.

LEARN MORE

