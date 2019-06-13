Community on Detroit's east side remains on high alert over serial killer

DETROIT - It's been one week since residents on Detroit's east side were placed on heightened alert as police searched for a serial killer.

While police believe they have the killer in custody, the fear of those in that community has not subsided.

The corner of Mack Avenue and Mt. Elliott Street is a spot where many people hang out, but since someone found the body of Tamara Jones inside a vacant house and police linked her death to a possible serial killer, the mood has shifted.

"It ain't like it used to be since this happened," Diane Parker said.

Parker knew Jones.

"Tammy (Jones) was the nicest girl. She was a neighborhood girl. She didn't deserve what she got," Parker said.

Parker said she knows Deangelo Martin, the man police suspect is behind the killings. He spent time in the east side area.

"She was already dead, and he was in the park with us," Parker said.

The investigation continues, and community groups like The Angel Squad are making sure those on this corner aren't forgotten

"Let them know they're still connected with the human family regardless of their conditions," minister Fuqua Bey, with the Angel Squad, said.

The same group who searched vacant houses wearing white hazmat suits looking for bodies returned a week later, this time to show compassion

Victims

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered on March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered on May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5.

Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

