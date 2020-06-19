Investigation into fatal shooting in West Bloomfield continues

Comments are closed on this story.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are still investigating the events leading up to a fatal shooting that happened in West Bloomfield on Wednesday.

It happened in the 6000 block of Chase Court, near 14 Mile and Halsted roads. Police said neighbors heard gunshots at about 1 a.m. and called police.

A 37-year-old man from Warren was shot and killed in the driveway. A 47-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was taken into custody by Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield police as he attempted to leave the scene.

The owner of the house, a 30-year-old man, was returning home from work when he was followed by two men in a black Dodge Charger. He was confronted by the two men in his driveway and shots were fired.

The homeowner was shot multiple times but is expected to be OK. He had called police and said he had been shot and that he might have shot someone.

The homeowner has been treated and released from a hospital, according to police. The person that was arrested leaving the scene is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

“It was a great effort (by police). We appreciate the neighbors stepping up and giving a call right away,” said Lawson. “This happened very quickly. We have multiple scenes, multiple investigations going.”

