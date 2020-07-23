75ºF

Defenders

Dana Nessel’s office to review evidence in fatal Shelby Township police shooting

Police shot, killed a Shelby Township man who was allegedly armed, aggressive in 2018

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The officer of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has agreed to revisit a deadly officer-involved shooting in Shelby Township.

On Nov. 3, 2018 a Shelby Township police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Kanwarbir Malhi. The Macomb County prosecutor decided not to press charges in the case.

Video of the shooting was handed out by people protesting the Shelby Township police chief for his controversial comments he made on social media.

Protesters raised questions about the shooting to Macomb County Sheriff Tony Wickersham. His office investigated the shooting and people want to know why charges weren’t brought by the prosecutor.

Wickersham said he asked Nessel’s officer to review the case and Nessel said if charges aren’t brought in cases like this one, the public needs to know why.

Malhi’s mother called police and told them he took her car and was on drugs. Other family members warned police that Malhi said he wouldn’t be taken alive.

Police said Malhi got out of the car and came at them. Video shows Malhi take a few steps before he was shot with a shotgun and killed.

