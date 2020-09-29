Man punched by Detroit police officers says he was asking why they took down his friend

DETROIT – A man who was seen on video being punched multiple times in the head by two Detroit police officers said he was asking them why they took down his friend.

Darius Bell, 25, told the Local 4 Defenders he demanded officers tell him why they rolled up and took down Kenneth Pierson.

Bell said officers used a Taser on him, and he was worried they were going to leave him with serious injuries.

Bell and others said they were asking the officers for badge numbers. In the video, Bell tries to show officers a card of his family member who works for the Detroit Police Department.

He said he was scared and his instincts were telling him to get away from the officers.

Pierson is a father of three children, ages 5, 3 and 2. His mother said he’s on probation for a gun violation. She said he had a handgun for protection.

Detroit police officers said they were on patrol and could see a gun in Pierson’s waistband. They said that’s why they moved in.

You can see the footage and Shawn Ley’s full story in the video posted above.