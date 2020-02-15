ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 15, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
I-94 construction project begins this weekend
If you are planning to head downtown this weekend there is a major construction project that could cause delays.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Blue to gray skies Saturday
Temperatures are in the single digits this morning with highs expected to reach the middle 30s Saturday afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- Man charged with murder of popular hairstylist at Detroit motel to be held without bond
- Off-duty officer finds hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon in Shelby Township
- 1 injured after retaining wall collapses on southbound M-10 at 7 Mile Road
- Warren nursing home worker charged with abusing 91-year-old woman
- Detroit school surprises teen who returned after battling cancer
- Man assaulted, robbed by thieves who forced their way into Detroit group home, police say
National and International Headlines
- De Blasio endorses former 2020 rival Sanders for president
- Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500
- Freezing weather compounds crisis for displaced in Syria
- US defense chief slams China as rising threat to world order
- China reports major drop in new virus cases, 143 new deaths
Sports Headlines
- Michigan baseball faces two best college hitters this weekend -- both could be Tigers’ No. 1 pick
- Sources confirm Lions have had Matthew Stafford trade talks
