Hear from the parents of three Warren De La Salle football players charged in hazing case
Parents of Michael Young, Galiko Lovelace, Ricky Pearson speak to Local 4
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 spoke with the parents of three Warren De La Salle football players who have been charged in the hazing case.
Michael Young, 18; Galiko Lovelace, 17; and Ricky Pearson, 18; were arraigned last week. They are three of the seven players -- Sean Bonery, Cleveland Harville III and two minors are the others -- charged with misdemeanors for allegedly hazing teammates during an Oct. 19 at a team dinner.
Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing.
“I am crushed,” said Layota Young, Michael Young’s mother.
One week ago, players had their mugshots taken and were arraigned via video, charged with misdemeanor.
St. Clair County prosecutors originally said they couldn’t proceed with charges due to a lack of evidence, but that drastically changed the next day, when two teammates came forward as victims.
Latoya Young said her son is a team leader.
Nekita Lovelace said her son, Galiko, was never named in any of her talks with the school about what happened. They said they were happy to talk to Warren police.
“Warren police -- we spoke with them,” she said. “My son and I volunteered and talked.”
Pearson’s parents said he is a member of the National Honor Society and the president of De La Salle’s Black Student Association.
All the parents said they were heavily involved in the football program, and a hazing ritual never came up.
You can hear more from the parents in the video posted above.
Coverage timeline
- Oct. 31, 2019: Warren De La Salle football team forfeits playoff game amid allegations of hazing in team locker room
- Nov. 1, 2019: Warren police begin to investigate hazing allegations
- Nov. 5, 2019: Investigation into hazing incident intensifies
- Nov. 7, 2019: Warren police complete investigation, prepare to recommend charges against 3 students
- Nov. 8, 2019: Officials announce 3 teens could face charges
- Nov. 8, 2019: Hazing victim refuses to be interviewed
- Nov. 20, 2019: St. Clair County prosecutor appointed to case
- Dec. 16, 2019: Students suspended in investigation file lawsuit against school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle football coach Mike Giannone no longer with school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle releases detailed timeline of alleged incident, investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Prosecutor asks Warren police to interview more people for investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Parents protest to have school president fired
- Jan. 10, 2020: Students return to class after hazing accusations
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to take case to court
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors blast De La Salle for handling of investigation
- Jan. 29, 2020: New victim comes forward
- Jan. 29, 2020: Victim pledges to speak to police
- Jan. 30, 2020: Second accuser comes forward
- Feb. 13, 2020: More than 100 De La Salle parents share disgust over how school handled allegations
- Feb. 20, 2020: 7 people expected to face charges, Warren police say
- Feb. 21, 2020: Internal report details alleged hazing ritual
- Feb. 24, 2020: Four players arraigned
- Feb. 25, 2020: Fifth player arraigned
