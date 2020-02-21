Internal report details alleged Warren De La Salle football team hazing ritual
Arrest warrants announced for 7 football players
WARREN, Mich. – An internal report detailing the alleged “broomsticking” hazing ritual of the Warren De La Salle football team has come to light a day after arrest warrants were announced for seven players.
The report was commissioned by the school and was ordered after complaints about the ritual were brought forth last November.
In early December -- after allegations of hazing became public and the De La Salle president canceled the football season -- school officials hired Clark Hill Law Firm to conduct an investigation.
The hazing incident in question happened Oct. 19 and included students being forcibly held down and prodded with a broomstick while their clothes were on, according to authorities.
It was considered a rite of passage and a dysfunctional football tradition that left no lasting harm, the report says.
Warren detectives interviewed dozens of players during their investigation, and Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said he doesn’t agree that the hazing was just horseplay, especially since it goes back at least four years, according to officials.
“It does a disservice to the school, the parents and the victims, and we know there were many more victims -- as many as 20 or more," Dwyer said.
Given the eventual lack of cooperation with police and prosecutor investigations, Dwyer thinks this investigation is little more than a cover-up by school administration.
“I think hiring this attorney, quite frankly, said what they wanted him to say, so it’s pretty disturbing," Dwyer said.
Police said another galling part of the report was a conclusion that it’s OK for parents and students not to talk to police but they don’t have the right to refuse answering questions by school administrators.
Coverage timeline
- Oct. 31, 2019: Warren De La Salle football team forfeits playoff game amid allegations of hazing in team locker room
- Nov. 1, 2019: Warren police begin to investigate hazing allegations
- Nov. 5, 2019: Investigation into hazing incident intensifies
- Nov. 7, 2019: Warren police complete investigation, prepare to recommend charges against 3 students
- Nov. 8, 2019: Officials announce 3 teens could face charges
- Nov. 8, 2019: Hazing victim refuses to be interviewed
- Nov. 20, 2019: St. Clair County prosecutor appointed to case
- Dec. 16, 2019: Students suspended in investigation file lawsuit against school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle football coach Mike Giannone no longer with school
- Dec. 16, 2019: De La Salle releases detailed timeline of alleged incident, investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Prosecutor asks Warren police to interview more people for investigation
- Dec. 17, 2019: Parents protest to have school president fired
- Jan. 10, 2020: Students return to class after hazing accusations
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to take case to court
- Jan. 28, 2020: Prosecutors blast De La Salle for handling of investigation
- Jan. 29, 2020: New victim comes forward
- Jan. 29, 2020: Victim pledges to speak to police
- Jan. 30, 2020: Second accuser comes forward
- Feb. 13, 2020: More than 100 De La Salle parents share disgust over how school handled allegations
- Feb. 20, 2020: 7 people expected to face charges, Warren police say
