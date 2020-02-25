5th student expected to face judge in Warren De La Salle football hazing case

WARREN, Mich. – Another student accused of being involved in the Warren De La Salle High School football hazing investigation is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Four of the seven players charged in connection with the Warren De La Salle football hazing case made their first appearances in court on Monday.

Galiko Lovelace, Michael Young, Sean Bonery and Ricky Pearson were on video in court for arraignment. All four entered not guilty pleas and were given $1,000 bonds. They were instructed not to have contact with the victims or show “any assaultive behavior.” They were also told not to leave the state of Michigan.

A fifth player will be charged as an adult, and the other two will be charged as minors.

Hazing investigation

Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

Investigators said the incident happened Oct. 19 at a team dinner. Many of the younger players knew the hazing was coming, so they ran from their teammates, officials said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said an investigation revealed the students allegedly held a victim to the floor of the locker room and used a broom during the incident.

Waren police said charges will be brought against seven people -- five as adults and two as minors. They will face misdemeanor charges of either assault or assault and battery, according to the Warren Police Department.

Prosecutors revealed Jan. 28 that they didn’t have enough evidence to take the case to court, suggesting the school officials withheld important documents and saying important evidence was destroyed before they received the case.

The next day, a new victim came forward. The family of a football player who said he was victimized during the alleged hazing was unhappy with the prosecutors’ decision. They said they were willing to talk to police.

A second accuser came forward the following day -- less than 48 hours after the prosecutors’ decision not to file charges.

On Feb. 13, more than 100 De La Salle parents gathered to share their disgust about how the school handled the allegations.

