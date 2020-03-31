Nino Salvaggio seeks 100 part-time, full-time, temp workers to help meet demand

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace is seeking to fill 100 part-time, full-time and temporary positions to meet increased customer needs.

Openings are available at all four store locations in Troy, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores and Bloomfield Township.

On March 16, the gourmet grocer says it began paying all associates an additional $2 per hour over their regular rate. The higher wage, which is slated to remain in place for a total of four weeks, is being given to all part-time, full-time and temporary associates, including new hires and those currently employed at Nino Salvaggio.

Nino Salvaggio is seeking energetic and customer service-oriented applicants to grow its dynamic team of associates at all four stores. Nino’s is currently doing “on the spot” hiring of part-time and temporary workers. Full-time positions are being offered to qualified individuals such as Managers, Bakers and Chefs. Full time positions include competitive wages, an excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, job training and apprentice programs, tuition reimbursement and flexible spending.

Applications can be submitted online at www.NinoSalvaggio.com.

Following is an overview of Nino Salvaggio shopping and carry out details:

Senior Shopping Hour: 7 - 8 a.m. daily

Regular Shopping Hours (open to all customers):

8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mon. – Sat.

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sun.

Online Shopping: Place orders for curbside pick-up or home delivery at www.NinoSalvaggio.com.

Store Locations:

6592 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township, MI 48301

17496 Hall Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038

27900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48081

6835 Rochester Road, Troy, MI 48085

About Nino Salvaggio

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace was founded by the late Nino Salvaggio in St. Clair Shores in 1979. With stores in Bloomfield Township, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores and Troy, the fresh gourmet market offers a complete grocery shopping experience in a specialty store setting. The markets boast one of the most extensive fresh produce departments in the area along with exceptional meats, fresh in-store bakery, specialty wines and prepared foods to go and much more. For more information and to shop online, visit www.NinoSalvaggio.com.