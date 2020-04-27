59ºF

25-year-old man injured in Detroit shooting

Shooter arrested

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 25-year-old man was shot at 12:35 p.m. Monday in the 12900 block of west Outer Drive in Detroit, police say.

The victim was shot following an altercation with a 24-year-old man. Police say the shooter, a CPL holder, was detained.

It is unknown whether the two knew each other. The victim was injured and is hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

