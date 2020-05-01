Man walking in middle of street fatally struck by driver, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 28-year-old driver fatally struck a man walking in the middle of the street Thursday, according to Detroit police.

On Thursday at 10:55 p.m. in the area of W. McNichols and Winston, the driver was traveling eastbound on W. McNichols in a 2020 GMC Yukon when he fatally struck the victim who was walking in the middle of the street, police say.

The driver stayed and cooperated with the officers at the scene. Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit Precinct at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.