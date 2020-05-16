52ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 16, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr. (Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police search for missing 5-day-old boy

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 5-day-old boy named Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr.

Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves

President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.

Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

Democrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House, an election-year measure designed to brace a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system struggling to contain a pandemic still pummeling the country.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday morning

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,079 as of Saturday morning, including 4,825 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday with sunshine, more wetness Sunday

