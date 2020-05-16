ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 16, 2020
Michigan State Police search for missing 5-day-old boy
Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 5-day-old boy named Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr.
Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves
President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Democrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House, an election-year measure designed to brace a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system struggling to contain a pandemic still pummeling the country.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday morning
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,079 as of Saturday morning, including 4,825 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday with sunshine, more wetness Sunday
More Local News Headlines
- New website providing resources for frontline workers in Metro Detroit
- Several sheriffs say they won’t enforce Whitmer’s Executive Orders
- Whitmer says there’s enough Michigan COVID-19 deaths to fill Fox Theatre
- Michigan Lawmakers want Kroger to extend workers’ $2 raise
- Washtenaw County water parks closed, summer camps canceled
- ‘This is going to be one of the safest place to be,’ Ford CEO says before reopening Monday
- Clawson gym owner isn’t in a rush to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
National and World Headlines
- Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings
- It’s a work from home Congress as House approves proxy vote
- Most US states fall short of recommended testing levels
- VA says it won’t stop use of unproven drug on vets for now
- The Latest: India surpasses China in coronavirus cases
Sports Headlines
- WNBA commissioner: League focusing on scenarios to play
- AP source: MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start
