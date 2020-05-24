Man killed by unknown shooter after Detroit crash

DETROIT – A 23-year-old Detroit man was killed by an unknown shooter Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Georgia and Erwin, police say.

The shooting happened after the victim was driving a 2005 Ford Focus in the area and hit a tree. After the crash, an unknown person driving a black Jeep Compass got out of the vehicle and started firing shots at the victim.

Police say the shooter fled the scene traveling eastbound on Bessemore. The victim died at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.