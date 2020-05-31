ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 31, 2020

Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

A crowd of George Floyd protestors moved through the downtown area of Grand Rapids late Saturday night smashing windows, looting stores and setting vehicles on fire. Glass windows were shattered at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,884 as of Sunday morning, including 5,463 deaths, state officials report.