48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 31, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
In this May 29, 2020, photo, a police officer grabs a protester during a rally calling for an end to police violence and justice for George Floyd in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)
In this May 29, 2020, photo, a police officer grabs a protester during a rally calling for an end to police violence and justice for George Floyd in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP) (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com)

Detroit braces for third night of protests against police brutality

Protestors plan to be back out on the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Demonstrators are expected to protest outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 4 p.m. today.

Grand Rapids protest moves into riot; looting, fires, heavy damage reported

A crowd of George Floyd protestors moved through the downtown area of Grand Rapids late Saturday night smashing windows, looting stores and setting vehicles on fire. Glass windows were shattered at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Protests over police killings rage in dozens of US cities

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles, with police cars set ablaze and reports of injuries mounting on all sides as the country convulsed through another night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdowns.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,884; Death toll now at 5,463

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,884 as of Sunday morning, including 5,463 deaths, state officials report.

Weather: Mild and beautiful with plenty of sunshine Sunday

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: