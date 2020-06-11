WATCH LIVE: Detroit officials provide update on city curfew, reopening amid pandemic

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will host a news briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss resources available for salons, barbershops and other businesses reopening Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Personal care services were permitted to reopen with restrictions across Michigan beginning June 15 under Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.

The mayor will be joined by Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. He is expected to demonstrate the use of a 15-minute COVID-19 test that will be made available to reopening businesses.

Duggan will be joined by Detroit Police Chief James Craig who will provide an update on the city’s George Floyd protests and plans for the citywide curfew.

Mayor Duggan previously established an 8 p.m. curfew for Detroit when protests became chaotic Downtown over one week ago. Detroit protests have since remained peaceful.

ATU Local 24 President Glenn Tolbert and Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby will join the briefing to discuss the resumption of Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) services.

DDOT services were previously reduced, and briefly cancelled, due to the pandemic. Detroit transportation employees were concerned about unsafe working conditions and the spread of COVID-19. One DDOT employee died from COVID-19 in April.

