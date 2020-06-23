18-month-old child shot in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that injured a child in Lincoln Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m. a suspect pulled alongside the victim’s car on the northbound I-75 ramp to Outer Drive. The suspect shot at the vehicle multiple times and struck an 18-month-old child, officials said.

The child was taken to the hospital and reportedly suffered from non-fatal injuries. Additional details regarding the child’s condition were not released.

Michigan State Police’s Special Investigation Section is investigating the incident at the request of Lincoln Park Police. Officials say this is not a random incident.

MORE: Local News