Wanted man found, arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Detroit after 11 months

DETROIT – A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit has been found and arrested after nearly a year in hiding.

Daniel Cook, also known as Daniel Pickett, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday morning, officials said.

On July 28, 2019, 31-year-old Herman Walters was riding a motorcycle when a high-speed driver slammed into him on the southbound Southfield Service Drive near Schoolcraft. Police say his body was dragged 150 feet.

Walters, also known as Rocky, died at the hospital following the incident.

Police identified Cook, a 37-year-old man from Detroit, as the driver of the vehicle that hit and dragged Walters. U.S. Marshals have been searching for the man after he fled the scene and went into hiding following the crash.

We will share additional details following Cook’s arraignment.

