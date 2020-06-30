72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Protesters call for Detroit officer who drove through crowd to be fired, face charges

Protesters also want Detroit police chief to resign

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Protests, Protest, Detroit Protests, Detroit Protest, Detroit Police Department, James Craig, DPD, Detroit police chief James Craig

DETROIT – A group of about 300 protesters marched on Monday night, calling for the Detroit police officer who drove through a crowd of protesters to be fired and to face charges.

They also want Detroit police Chief James Craig to resign after hearing his explanation of the video from Sunday night.

Protesters said when the officer drove through the crowd people were almost killed. Craig said the officers in the vehicle feared for their safety.

READ: Detroit police chief: Officers who pushed through crowd in SUV feared for their safety

On Monday night, protesters moved through southwest Detroit without incident for about three hours. No arrests were made on what is day 32 of protests against police brutality in Detroit.

Click here for more reports on protests in Detroit

Watch the video above for the full report

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: