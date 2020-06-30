Protesters call for Detroit officer who drove through crowd to be fired, face charges

DETROIT – A group of about 300 protesters marched on Monday night, calling for the Detroit police officer who drove through a crowd of protesters to be fired and to face charges.

They also want Detroit police Chief James Craig to resign after hearing his explanation of the video from Sunday night.

Protesters said when the officer drove through the crowd people were almost killed. Craig said the officers in the vehicle feared for their safety.

On Monday night, protesters moved through southwest Detroit without incident for about three hours. No arrests were made on what is day 32 of protests against police brutality in Detroit.

