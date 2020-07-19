Thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Genesee County until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, a thunderstorm warning was issued for Lapeer and Oakland counties until 11:15 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties that will be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Outside of Metro Detroit the same heat advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

Sunday afternoon will be hot and sweltering in Metro Detroit. Heat indices will be near 100°F. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible in Metro Detroit Sunday.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid with showers and storms Sunday

