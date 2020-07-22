83ºF

$1,000 reward offered for information in critical hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

62-year-old man struck riding bicycle

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are looking for the driver of a GMC Yukon involved in a Jan. 11, 2020 hit-and-run. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a driver involved in a Jan. 11 hit-and-run that occurred on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lumley Street. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Michigan Avenue and was struck as he was crossing the street.

The vehicle that struck him is believed to be a silver or gray GMC Yukon truck. Surveillance video from the scene captured the Yukon pull into a gas station and then proceed southbound on Lumley Street.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Video of the vehicle can be seen below.

Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

