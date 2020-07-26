77ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A new AP-NORC poll finds Americans' approval of President Donald Trump is down slightly since a high point in March, but remains about the same as it has throughout his presidency.;
100 Days: Trump faces headwinds as Election Day draws near

With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position as his reelection bid against Democrat Joe Biden enters a pivotal stretch.

Metro Detroit father spends 107 days in hospital fighting coronavirus

A 41-year-old local man spent six weeks on a ventilator after getting the coronavirus. He has a message and warning to share with others about his experience.

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Westland lifted

The mandatory boil water advisory issued by the Great Lakes Water Authority for a portion of the city of Westland was lifted Sunday.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,978; Death toll now at 6,149

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,978 as of Sunday morning, including 6,149 deaths, state officials report.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 57,502 recoveries, 437 new cases and 14 additional deaths. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 13,300.

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 26, 2020

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Weather forecast ☀️

It will be hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s. Strong storms are in Monday’s forecast.

