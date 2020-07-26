ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 26, 2020

100 Days: Trump faces headwinds as Election Day draws near
With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position as his reelection bid against Democrat Joe Biden enters a pivotal stretch.
Metro Detroit father spends 107 days in hospital fighting coronavirus
A 41-year-old local man spent six weeks on a ventilator after getting the coronavirus. He has a message and warning to share with others about his experience.
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Westland lifted
The mandatory boil water advisory issued by the Great Lakes Water Authority for a portion of the city of Westland was lifted Sunday.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,978; Death toll now at 6,149
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,978 as of Sunday morning, including 6,149 deaths, state officials report.
On Saturday, the state reported a total of 57,502 recoveries, 437 new cases and 14 additional deaths. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 13,300.
New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 26, 2020
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast ☀️
It will be hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s. Strong storms are in Monday’s forecast.
More Local News Headlines 📰
- WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit
- Flashpoint 7/26/20: Head of Beaumont Health System and DPSCD talk about navigating through pandemic
- ‘It was a horrendous accident’ -- Warren girl killed in crash after truck runs red light
- $3,000 reward offered for 12-year-old girl’s stolen puppy in Flat Rock
- Thieves hold family at gunpoint at Twelve Oaks Mall, steal puppies
- Michigan teen’s card campaign for COVID-19 patients grows nationally
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests
- Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse
- Virus adds to deep despair felt by war-weary young Arabs
- South Africa warns COVID-19 corruption puts ‘lives at risk’
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds
- Cabrera, Jones, and Romine take it deep for the 6-4 Tigers victory in Cincinnati
- Michigan State football team quarantines after positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests