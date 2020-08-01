74ºF

Michigan State Police investigating shooting on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township

No injuries reported

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police Brighton Troopers are investigating a shooting on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township, near the city of Rawsonville.

The shooting happened at 12:40 p.m. on Friday. Police believe the shooting stemmed from road rage, no injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects are four Black men who fled the scene in a black Malibu vehicle, last seen traveling eastbound on I-94 from Rawsonville Road.

Police said three shots were fired and nobody was struck. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.

