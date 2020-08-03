Troy man pulls out shotgun during argument with neighbor over loud party, police say

TROY, Mich. – A drunken Troy man pulled out and racked a shotgun after he was told to “go back inside and mind his own business” during an argument with a 20-year-old about a loud party, police said.

Troy officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the area of 6800 Dublin Fair Road for reports of a loud party.

While officers investigated the situation, they heard a loud argument between a 20-year-old Bloomfield Hills man at the party and Christopher Hoggarth, according to authorities.

Hoggarth, 47, of Troy, lives in a neighboring house, police said.

The 20-year-old man was yelling at Hoggarth to “go back in his house and to mind his own business,” authorities said.

As officers spoke with the 20-year-old, they said they heard the sound of a shotgun being racked. There was a large police presence at the scene, including at least one marked car with emergency lights activated, officials said.

Hoggarth was seen standing on his porch holding a shotgun in the “high ready” position, police said. When officers ordered him to drop the gun, he ignored them and slowly retreated into his house, according to authorities.

Hoggarth’s wife came outside to confront police during the exchange, officers said.

Hoggarth eventually complied with officers and laid on the ground, but he refused to put his hands behind his back, authorities said. Officers eventually secured him in handcuffs, they said.

Police said a shotgun shell was found on the ground where they had initially seen Hoggarth holding the gun on the porch.

While interviewing Hoggarth, officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol. He was given a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a .11 blood alcohol level, according to authorities.

Hoggarth told police he wasn’t “going to do anything” with the shotgun, officials said. He told them racking the shotgun was for the noise, according to police.

Hoggarth was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He was arraigned Saturday and released after posting $2,000 or 10% bond.