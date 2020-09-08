Medical examiner: 2 found dead in Detroit house fire suffered gunshot wounds

DETROIT – An unfolding investigation of a Detroit house fire that occurred Monday has revealed that the bodies of two individuals found in fire debris actually died from gunshot wounds.

A house fire occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at 3791 Pingree Street on Labor Day. Officials discovered two bodies burned beyond recognition on the first floor of the home.

“They got inside the building, and in doing their search, they found two victims in the front room,” Detroit fire Capt. Dave Fornell said. “They’re both deceased, burned beyond recognition at this point.”

The two adults were found in the front room of the first floor, authorities said. Investigators believe they lived at the home.

Investigators did not initially believe the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature and that the individuals died from the fire. However, a medical examiner determined Wednesday that the two burned individuals actually died from gunshot wounds, not the fire.

Police say the identities of the victims have not yet been determined.

Detroit police are now investigating the incident as a homicide, and the cause of the fire as suspicious, officials said.

More News