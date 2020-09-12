2 men shot at, 1 killed while driving on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in critical condition after being shot at while driving on Detroit’s east side Friday night, according to authorities.

Police say at about 11:13 p.m. a 32-year-old man was driving a black Dodge Durango with a 26-year-old male passenger in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Westphalia Street when a white minivan pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside fired shots at them.

The 32-year-old driver was struck and fatally wounded, officials said. The passenger was also struck and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

