ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 12, 2020

Detroit police seek 2-year-old boy missing for days
Police are searching for a child named Carson Hayes who was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 8. Authorities believe the child is with his mother who does not have custody of him.
Metro Detroit COVID-19 survivor warns: Don’t let down your guard around COVID-19
A 30-year-old mother of two and coronavirus survivor is sharing her story in hopes of protecting others from the disease.
Iran executes man whose case drew international attention
Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s authorities have executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old condemned man’s life to be spared.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 110,832; Death toll now at 6,578
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 110,832 as of Saturday morning, including 6,578 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Warm conditions return Saturday with storms at night 🌤️
