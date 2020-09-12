State police search for man in connection with July stabbing at Royal Oak Township hotel

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are searching for a man in connection to a stabbing of a 49-year-old man in July at the Baymont Hotel in Royal Oak Township.

In a few tweets on Friday, state police released photos of the suspect, showing him wearing a white shirt and blue track pants with a red stripe at the time of the incident.

Request for Information: Troopers from the Metro North Post responded to a stabbing at the Baymont Hotel in Royal Oak Township on July 4, 2020. They are looking to identify the suspect in this incident. pic.twitter.com/YF1gn2i0iJ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 11, 2020

Police said that at about 6 a.m. on July 4, the 49-year-old victim was stabbed during an argument with an individual in the third floor hallway of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel.

The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times, according to authorities.

Officials said both the victim and suspect left the scene before troopers arrived. According to a tweet, MSP located the victim at a gas station on the Detroit side of Eight Mile Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Metro North Post at 248-547-2450 or through the department’s mobile app.

