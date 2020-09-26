Teen shot while playing basketball on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A teen was shot and injured while playing basketball on Detroit’s west side Friday evening, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Smart and McDonald.

The teen was playing basketball with friends when a man walked up to the group and opened fire.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in temporary serious condition.

The search for the gunman continued Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

