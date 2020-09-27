Man stabbing woman in face, head killed by police at Dearborn apartment

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police shot and killed a 43-year-old man on Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call at a Dearborn apartment.

According to Dearborn police, at about 6:30 a.m. a 39-year-old woman repeatedly called 9-1-1 saying her boyfriend was assaulting her with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers had to force their way into the apartment on Park Street near Monroe Street and Michigan Avenue.

Haddad says an officer shot and killed the 43-year-old man who was repeatedly stabbing the woman in the bathroom of the apartment. She was reportedly stabbed in the face, head and throat.

Police shot the man several times. Officials say he died at the scene.

The Dearborn woman was not shot during the incident, but she suffered from critical injuries from the stabbing, according to officials. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad said Sunday that neighbors called police Saturday night, saying that they felt threatened by the man. When officers arrived at the apartment, the man was gone. He later returned and attacked the woman.

The 43-year-old man, also from Dearborn, was reportedly wanted for multiple felonies and was a parole absconder. Haddad said officers have previously responded to countless domestic violence calls at the apartment.

The officer who shot the man -- a 15-year veteran of the force -- is currently on leave pending an independent investigation of the incident by Michigan State Police (MSP). Haddad said he is proud of his officers for how they handled of the incident.

“Given the climate around the country and how officers are being attacked, our officers relied on training and did what they were supposed to,” Haddad said during a press conference Sunday.

MSP will be reviewing body cam footage of the incident, while Dearborn police conduct their own internal investigation.

According to authorities, without the work of the first responders, the Dearborn woman would have died at the scene.

