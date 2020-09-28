ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 28, 2020

What to know today 🌅

6 people shot outside club on Detroit’s west side

A shooting early Monday morning outside a strip club on Michigan Avenue in Detroit injured six people. Detroit police have been working to sort out the shooting while several people are now hospitalized, two of which are in critical condition.

Grace period ending for expired Michigan driver’s licenses

Time is running out for Michigan residents who have waited to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with an expiration date after March 1 were given a long grace period by the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But that period ends Wednesday and no extension is anticipated.

Trending 📈

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

The details of the tax filings complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. The president’s financial disclosures indicated he earned at least $434.9 million in 2018, but the tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 121,427 as of Saturday, including 6,723 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 901 new cases and 15 additional deaths. On Friday, the state totals were 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths.

Eleven of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

On Saturday, the state confirmed a total of 95,051 recoveries.

The state no longer reports COVID-19 data on Sundays.

