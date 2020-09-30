ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

DETROIT – The Trust Index team was busy fact-checking Tuesday night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Rain returns for next 2 days as temperatures continue to drop

After a break from the rain Tuesday, it’s coming back for the next two days as temperatures continue to drop and the wind picks up.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday extended the state’s emergency status until Oct. 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-186 to again extend Michigan’s state of emergency as the pandemic continues to impact the state and its residents.

As Detroit continues to come back, Mayor Mike Duggan wants to make sure the city is affordable for everyone. On Tuesday, Duggan, along with nonprofit organizations and JPMorgan Chase, announced a $50 million pledge to keep affordable housing in the city.

With a record number of ballots expected for the presidential election in November, the battle over how to count them is already underway in Lansing. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it could take until Friday after the election to get all the ballots counted, and that’s because of when the counting is allowed to begin.

It’s not even October yet, but the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is urging families to begin thinking of safer ways to celebrate Thanksgiving. Health experts issued guidelines ranking traditional Thanksgiving activities from high to low risk. This is another holiday that will look different to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read More

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 --