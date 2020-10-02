ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

DETROIT – Michael John Frederick Jr. is accused of firing shots into the home of a family of veterans, slashing their tires, smashing a window, vandalizing their truck with a swastika, expletives and the words “Not Welcome.”

Frederick faced Judge Michael Chupa Thursday, where he said he wanted the Hall family to forgive him.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cold rain, wind before next week’s rebound

Fall keeps sinking its claws into Southeast Michigan with cooler temperatures, blustery breezes and cold rain. We’re not quite to the fall-iest part of the forecast yet, but next week’s rebound is evident.

Click here to read the full forecast

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke more about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its affect on the state, including changes to her policies on nursing homes, communal meals and activities. Whitmer said we’ve learned much more about the virus in the last six months, and while it’s still a threat, we have a far better handle on it than before.

Police are warning Metro Detroiters about a new election scam involving a so-called “group of activists” who go door-to-door and offer to take ballots to clerks offices. The latest election scam has taken place in Farmington, officials said. Police posted a warning on social media that the group’s offer is a scam.

Two men are facing felony charges in Michigan after allegedly orchestrating robocalls meant to discourage voters from voting by mail in the presidential election by making false claims.

Read More

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 --