ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Man faces judge in Warren hate crime, asks for forgiveness
DETROIT – Michael John Frederick Jr. is accused of firing shots into the home of a family of veterans, slashing their tires, smashing a window, vandalizing their truck with a swastika, expletives and the words “Not Welcome.”
Frederick faced Judge Michael Chupa Thursday, where he said he wanted the Hall family to forgive him.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 125,578; Death toll now at 6,781
Metro Detroit weather: Cold rain, wind before next week’s rebound
Fall keeps sinking its claws into Southeast Michigan with cooler temperatures, blustery breezes and cold rain. We’re not quite to the fall-iest part of the forecast yet, but next week’s rebound is evident.
- Police have linked the deaths of a woman and a 6-year-old boy in Warren to a body that was found in a burning car in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- A Roseville High School senior was shot and killed Wednesday with her 6-week-old daughter nearby. Click here to read more.
- A student or staff member at Pinewood Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families by the Warren Woods Public Schools' superintendent. Click here to read more.
- A Huntington Woods woman is facing a second-degree murder charge for a crash that killed a Cranbrook Kingswood football coach. Click here to read more.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer adjusts coronavirus safety policies on nursing homes, communal meals, activities
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke more about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its affect on the state, including changes to her policies on nursing homes, communal meals and activities. Whitmer said we’ve learned much more about the virus in the last six months, and while it’s still a threat, we have a far better handle on it than before.
Police warn of election scam involving ‘group of activists’ going door-to-door to collect ballots
Police are warning Metro Detroiters about a new election scam involving a so-called “group of activists” who go door-to-door and offer to take ballots to clerks offices. The latest election scam has taken place in Farmington, officials said. Police posted a warning on social media that the group’s offer is a scam.
2 men face felony charges in Michigan for alleged voter-suppression robocalls
Two men are facing felony charges in Michigan after allegedly orchestrating robocalls meant to discourage voters from voting by mail in the presidential election by making false claims.
