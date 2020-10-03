51ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 4, 2020 at 8:24 p.m.
10 Michigan businesses fined for serious violations of coronavirus protocols

DETROIT – Michigan officials have fined 10 businesses between $400 and $6,300 for serious violations of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 10 businesses for failing to protect workers and follow workplace guidelines, according to the state.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 126,358; Death toll now at 6,788

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Friday evening, frost advisory overnight

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 12 midnight to 8 a.m., Saturday.

4 Fast Facts

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 --

