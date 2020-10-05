Driver seriously injured after 40-pound sandbag thrown through windshield from overpass on I-96

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was seriously injured over the weekend when someone threw a 40-pound sandbag through her windshield from an overpass on I-96 in Lyon Township, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on I-96 near Old Plank Road.

A woman was driving along I-96 when a man on the Old Plank Road overpass, which is under construction, started throwing sandbags onto the highway, according to authorities.

Police said one of the sandbags hit the center of the woman’s windshield, causing serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Michigan State Police say a man throwing 40-pound sandbags off an overpass on I-96 in Lyon Township hit a vehicle and injured a woman late Sunday night. (Michigan State Police)

The man who threw the sandbag had crashed his truck on I-96, police said. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

Workers near the overpass said they believe the man grabbed bags that had been holding down caution signs.

Police said the man was picked up and taken home to Brighton by another driver. He told that driver what he did, and that person called police. He was arrested soon afterward, according to officials.

Michigan State Police officials said the woman is still recovering.