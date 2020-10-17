ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 17, 2020

President Donald Trump to campaign in Muskegon today
President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17. Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.
Joe Biden discusses blue collar workers, handling coronavirus
While campaigning in Michigan on Friday Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sat down with Local 4′s Mara MacDonald for a one-on-one conversation.
Watch: Interviews with US Senate candidates Gary Peters and John James
On Sunday’s special hour-long episode of Flashpoint both candidates in the Michigan US Senate race will be interviewed about their positions on critical issues.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 143,106 as of Saturday morning, including 6,987 deaths, state officials report.
This latest update represents 2,015 new cases and 14 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Frost Saturday morning, sunshine in the afternoon 🍁
