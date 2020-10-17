ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 17, 2020

President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday, Oct. 17. Trump is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

While campaigning in Michigan on Friday Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sat down with Local 4′s Mara MacDonald for a one-on-one conversation.

On Sunday’s special hour-long episode of Flashpoint both candidates in the Michigan US Senate race will be interviewed about their positions on critical issues.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 143,106 as of Saturday morning, including 6,987 deaths, state officials report.

This latest update represents 2,015 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

