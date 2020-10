DETROIT – Police are searching for a shooter who injured a 31-year-old man on Saturday around 11:08 p.m. in the 18300 block of W. Chicago in Detroit.

According to police, the victim walked up to an older model truck and began talking to a man inside.

As the victim was standing and talking, another man walked up and shot him. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

