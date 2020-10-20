ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 20, 2020

What to know today 🌅

14 days until November election

The November General Election is just two weeks away. ClickOnDetroit has been here every step of the way in 2020, and you can count us for election coverage and results through the end of the year.

We have a guide here for what to expect on election day itself: What to know before voting in General Election in Michigan on Nov. 3, 2020 Monday was the deadline to register online to vote for the Nov. 3 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail if it is postmarked by Monday’s date.

Here’s what to know for the next two weeks.

GM expected to announce electric vehicle for Tennessee plant

General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when it makes a major manufacturing announcement on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker said it plans an online announcement Tuesday morning, but it declined further comment. We’ll have updates.

Trending 📈

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

We have another presidential debate this week -- Thursday night. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Watch: JoAnn Matouk Romain mystery series Parts 1-4

Ten years after the disappearance and death of JoAnn Matouk Romain, there remain questions about what happened to her on Jan. 12, 2010.

The Local 4 Defenders have put together a special series chronicling her mysterious death.

Watch here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 147,806 as of Monday, including 7,031 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 2,909 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the last two days. On Saturday, the state reported 144,897 total cases and 7,010 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased in the last month in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate around 4% for the last week.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including a slight uptick in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,620 on Monday, the highest since early April. The state’s fatality rate is 4.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 31,300 on Monday. More than 109,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.2 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 8.1 million cases reported across the country. More than 219,700 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 40 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.1 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

