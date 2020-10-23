ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 23, 2020

What to know today 🌅

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden covered a list of topics Thursday night in their final presidential debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

The candidates had climate change comments, claims about energy and emissions, more things to say about crime, health care, and who is responsible for first caging migrants at the American border. In fact, they both spent significant amounts of time talking about each other’s past.

Local 4′s Grant Hermes and the Trust Index team went to work all night on fact-checking a lot of the bigger claims.

Read here:

Trending 📈

Michigan officials' advice on indoor dining puts restaurants in tougher spot

When Michigan’s chief medical executive offered new advice for restaurant customers on Wednesday, it came as a surprise -- especially for restaurant owners.

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise rapidly throughout Michigan, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun encouraged people to significantly limit how -- and with whom -- they dine out.

“Limit indoor dining with anyone who’s not in your own household. And if you choose to dine indoors, keep your mask on at all times except when you’re actually putting food in your mouth and limit your talking. Talking without a mask on increases the risk of spread,” Khaldun said during a press conference Wednesday. “If you have a choice between dining in a restaurant or getting takeout, strongly consider getting takeout.” Read more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 152,862 as of Thursday, including 7,129 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 1,873 new cases and 43 additional deaths, including 31 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 150,989 total cases and 7,086 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased in the last month in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 35,000 per day, with the positive rate around 4.5% in the last week.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including a slight uptick in critical care and ventilator use.

RELATED: 4 differences between first Michigan COVID spike and now

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,704 on Wednesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 34,200 on Monday. More than 109,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.3 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 8.3 million cases reported across the country. More than 222,324 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 41.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.13 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: