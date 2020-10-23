78ºF

Man sentenced to year in jail in connection with Detroit police pursuit with infant in car

Brandon Walker expected to serve 600 hours of community service in addition to jail time, probation

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – A father was sentenced Friday to a year in jail and three years of probation in connection with a police chase with his 4-month-old baby in the car.

Brandon Walker, 26, pleaded guilty to child abuse after he took his daughter from his girlfriend in April and took off.

Shortly after the chase was called off, the mother was able to get the baby from the vehicle in the area of Seven Mile Road and Oakfield Avenue. The child was not harmed.

Other charges -- including kidnapping -- were dropped as a part of the sentencing agreement.

Brandon Ryan Walker
Brandon Ryan Walker (WDIV)

