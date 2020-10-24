ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 24, 2020

Two Detroit officers were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street.

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day, the latest ominous sign of the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.

The president will be making a stop in Michigan next week to hold a campaign rally just one week before the presidential election.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 154,688 as of Friday, including 7,147 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 1,826 new cases and 18 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data: