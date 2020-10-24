40ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 24, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

2 Detroit officers injured in crash on city’s east side

Two Detroit officers were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street.

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day, the latest ominous sign of the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.

President Donald Trump to hold rally in Michigan 1 week before Election Day

The president will be making a stop in Michigan next week to hold a campaign rally just one week before the presidential election.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 154,688 as of Friday, including 7,147 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 1,826 new cases and 18 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Dry but chilly Saturday and all weekend 🍂

