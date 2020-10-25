Armed man steals teen’s phone in residential Detroit neighborhood, police say

DETROIT – A man reportedly approached a teenager and stole his cell phone in a residential neighborhood on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.

Detroit police say at about 8:57 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 7400 block of Faust Avenue when a white Ford Taurus approached him. The man driving the vehicle reportedly demanded the teen’s cell phone.

The man took the phone and then fled the scene, police say. The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing between 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweater and gray pants and was armed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

