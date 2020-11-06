ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan’s COVID-19 cases sharply declined during the stay-at-home order, but even with cases currently spiking higher than ever before, there are several reasons a similar order likely isn’t necessary, according to the governor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked Thursday during her COVID-19 press briefing whether another stay-at-home order might help get cases under control. The state reported a single-day high 4,101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday (Nov. 4).

Michigan’s top medical official revealed the COVID-19 trends for all eight regions as the state’s case rate continues to soar. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s case rate has risen to 261 cases per million people per day, which is more than five times the number of new daily cases than in early September.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking for help from the Republican-controlled legislature to back safety measures in place in response to climbing COVID-19 cases. “Fighting this virus needs to be a team sport, one that requires leaders from both sides of the aisle to work together to keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said.

