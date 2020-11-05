ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

DETROIT – The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.”

There is no evidence of any nefarious activity in Michigan, as ballot counting delays were expected, given the massive increase in absentee voting.

In battleground Michigan, thousands of ballots still need to be counted in some of the midwest state’s largest jurisdictions including Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and numerous other cities and townships.

As community spread of COVID-19 increases, so does the number of Michigan schools reversing their decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning -- including schools in West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills and Troy.

Sarah McBride, 30, made history on election night by becoming the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state Senate in U.S. history. She easily won her race in Delaware, and has officially become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.

