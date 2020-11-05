ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting, demands access to observe
DETROIT – The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.”
There is no evidence of any nefarious activity in Michigan, as ballot counting delays were expected, given the massive increase in absentee voting.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 192,096; Death toll now at 7,419
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- AP projects that Joe Biden won the state of Michigan in the 2020 presidential election. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Lions placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Click here to read more.
- Donald Trump’s campaign sues in a third state, Georgia, as ballots continue to be counted across the U.S. Click here to read more.
- A study finds that mask wearing doesn’t cause oxygen levels to drop. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Finalized election results in Michigan still on track to be announced Friday, possibly before then
In battleground Michigan, thousands of ballots still need to be counted in some of the midwest state’s largest jurisdictions including Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and numerous other cities and townships.
More Michigan school districts forced to go remote-only as COVID spread impacts school staff
As community spread of COVID-19 increases, so does the number of Michigan schools reversing their decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning -- including schools in West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills and Troy.
Sarah McBride becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected state senator
Sarah McBride, 30, made history on election night by becoming the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state Senate in U.S. history. She easily won her race in Delaware, and has officially become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.
Read More
- ‘Watchers’ demand access to ballot-counting process in Detroit
- Detroit’s Christmas tree arrives at Campus Martius
- Ford recalls 375,000 Explorers due to part that can break and cause crash
- EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called North Carolina
- Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges
- Man who died after being shot by police sought help for mental health issues before incident, family says