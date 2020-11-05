62ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 19, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. (WDIV)

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting, demands access to observe

DETROIT – The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.”

There is no evidence of any nefarious activity in Michigan, as ballot counting delays were expected, given the massive increase in absentee voting.

New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 192,096; Death toll now at 7,419

Finalized election results in Michigan still on track to be announced Friday, possibly before then

In battleground Michigan, thousands of ballots still need to be counted in some of the midwest state’s largest jurisdictions including Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and numerous other cities and townships.

More Michigan school districts forced to go remote-only as COVID spread impacts school staff

As community spread of COVID-19 increases, so does the number of Michigan schools reversing their decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning -- including schools in West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills and Troy.

Sarah McBride becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected state senator

Sarah McBride, 30, made history on election night by becoming the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state Senate in U.S. history. She easily won her race in Delaware, and has officially become the country’s highest-ranking transgender official.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 --

Follow 2020 General Election results live here

