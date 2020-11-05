63ºF

2 people arrested in connection with the murder of Egypt Covington

Egypt Covington killed in Van Buren Township home

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday morning that two people have been taken into custody in connection with the death of Egypt Covington.

Covington, 27, was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township home on June 23, 2017. When her body was found, her hands were bound with Christmas lights and she had been shot in the head.

MSP did not release further details in the arrest. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

