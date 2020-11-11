ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned about the upcoming holiday season as cases of the coronavirus continue surging statewide.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 223,277 as of Tuesday, including 7,724 deaths, state officials report.

One day after the announcement that Pfizer has created a vaccine that’s 90% effective against COVID-19, a panel has broken people into four phases, based on priority, to determine when everyone would receive the vaccine.

There has been some positive news in the search for a coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment. Eli Lilly has been granted emergency use authorization for its monoclonal antibody therapy. It’s similar to the drug by Regeneron that was used to treat President Donald Trump. It’s Bamlanivimab. There are 3,000 doses on their way to treat people in Michigan. Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 has authorization to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at high risk. The decision was based on a study of the drug published here.

