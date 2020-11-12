ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

DETROIT – A man previously charged with drug possession is suing the city of Detroit and its police department -- specifically after his arresting officer was found to be corrupt.

Renard Austin, 40, of Detroit was arrested in October of 2018 when Detroit police raided his friend’s house. Austin was charged with possession of heroin, but he claims he didn’t have any drugs on him -- and the house being raided wasn’t his.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures no longer above normal heading into weekend

Those record-shattering temperatures in the 70s are gone. Now, they will be at or below normal going into the weekend. So things are getting November-y in a hurry!

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan has set new records in several days in the last two weeks, including on Tuesday, with a new daily one-day record for COVID-19 cases and the highest one-day death toll in several months. And it’s not even flu season yet. The easiest and most impactful way to slow the spread is to wear a mask, social-distance and frequent hand washing, but everyone needs to help. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks Tuesday.

With Thanksgiving approaching in two weeks, college students must decided if it is worthwhile to visit home for the holiday -- and risk potentially spreading COVID-19 to their families. At the University of Michigan, students living on campus are being required to take a COVID-19 test before leaving campus.

Read More

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 --