ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Newly-freed man says corrupt Detroit police officer’s bogus testimony landed him in jail
DETROIT – A man previously charged with drug possession is suing the city of Detroit and its police department -- specifically after his arresting officer was found to be corrupt.
Renard Austin, 40, of Detroit was arrested in October of 2018 when Detroit police raided his friend’s house. Austin was charged with possession of heroin, but he claims he didn’t have any drugs on him -- and the house being raided wasn’t his.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 229,285; Death toll now at 7,766
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures no longer above normal heading into weekend
Those record-shattering temperatures in the 70s are gone. Now, they will be at or below normal going into the weekend. So things are getting November-y in a hurry!
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan’s Judicial Tenure Commission is pushing several judicial misconduct charges against Wayne County Circuit Judge Tracy Green, who is accused of trying to cover up evidence that her son, Gary Davis-Headd, was abusing his children. Click here to read more.
- The Wayne County Board of Canvassers' Wednesday Zoom meeting ended up getting Zoom-bombed by an unknown amount of people hurling expletives. Click here to read more.
- As America pauses to honor those who served our country on Veterans Day, a Detroit contractor is helping to rehab one veteran’s house free of charge. Click here to read more.
- Former Michigan State Sen. Virgil Smith plead guilty to malicious destruction of property and reckless discharge of a firearm on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
New studies confirm importance of mask use amid COVID pandemic
Michigan has set new records in several days in the last two weeks, including on Tuesday, with a new daily one-day record for COVID-19 cases and the highest one-day death toll in several months. And it’s not even flu season yet. The easiest and most impactful way to slow the spread is to wear a mask, social-distance and frequent hand washing, but everyone needs to help. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masks Tuesday.
University of Michigan students asked to test for COVID-19 before going home for holidays
With Thanksgiving approaching in two weeks, college students must decided if it is worthwhile to visit home for the holiday -- and risk potentially spreading COVID-19 to their families. At the University of Michigan, students living on campus are being required to take a COVID-19 test before leaving campus.
Read More
- Hundreds provide testimonies -- but no real evidence -- in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results
- Trust Index: Fact-checking claims regarding Michigan’s 2020 election
- Henry Ford hospitals tighten visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan
- Michigan COVID cases, deaths, hospitalizations on the rise
- Johnson & Johnson CEO speaks to Detroit Economic Club about COVID vaccine progress
- Metal stake, wooden cutout, ‘no trespassing’ sign, cigarette thrown during Troy neighbors' dispute