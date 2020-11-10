ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

St. Clair County Health Department issues public health alert
DETROIT – St. Clair County is experiencing a rapid and concerning acceleration of COVID-19 positive cases.
As of Monday, Nov. 9 the county is experiencing a record 9.5% positivity rate.
Due to the increase in people infected, the current level of new cases per day in November represents a 144% increase compared to the number of new cases per day reported in October.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 216,804; Death toll now at 7,640
- One of the six fire stations in Troy has been closed temporarily after several firefighters tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- One of two suspects has been formally charged with the murder of Egypt Covington. Click here to read more.
- The city of Warren shut down City Hall due to the amount of COVID-19 cases within the building. Click here to read more.
- With freezing temperatures on the way Father Tim McCabe with the Pope Francis Center says he has found a solution to helping the homeless though a pandemic. Click here to read more.
Michigan looks to overhaul unemployment office after sudden departure of UIA director
The state of Michigan is looking to overhaul its unemployment office after the director’s sudden resignation. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan unemployment office has worked through significant issues.
Michigan rolls out coronavirus exposure app statewide: How it works, how to download
Michigan is expanding its COVID-19 exposure app for residents to use statewide after a successful pilot program in October. The anonymous, no cost and voluntary app, piloted in Ingham County and on the campus of Michigan State University last month, lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. Users can confidentially submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus.
Early results suggest Pfizer vaccine is 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19
There is positive news about one of the COVID vaccine candidates currently undergoing phase three human trials. Here is a look at what it means and doesn’t mean for the possibility of a vaccine in the near future.
- Beaumont hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe reinstate visitor safety restrictions as COVID cases rise
- Former Downtown skatepark moving to larger location on Detroit’s west side
- Legal action by Trump campaign and GOP unlikely to impact Michigan election results
- Police arrest man, woman in Westland after teenage girl killed on Detroit’s east side
- Here’s what comes next in Michigan’s ballot-counting process
- What role are Michigan schools playing in spread of COVID-19?