ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

DETROIT – St. Clair County is experiencing a rapid and concerning acceleration of COVID-19 positive cases.

As of Monday, Nov. 9 the county is experiencing a record 9.5% positivity rate.

Due to the increase in people infected, the current level of new cases per day in November represents a 144% increase compared to the number of new cases per day reported in October.

The state of Michigan is looking to overhaul its unemployment office after the director’s sudden resignation. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan unemployment office has worked through significant issues.

Michigan is expanding its COVID-19 exposure app for residents to use statewide after a successful pilot program in October. The anonymous, no cost and voluntary app, piloted in Ingham County and on the campus of Michigan State University last month, lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. Users can confidentially submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus.

There is positive news about one of the COVID vaccine candidates currently undergoing phase three human trials. Here is a look at what it means and doesn’t mean for the possibility of a vaccine in the near future.

